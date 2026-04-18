Yuzvendra Chahal files defamation case over viral ‘cute’ DM claim by Taniya Chatterjee: Report

A controversy involving Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-influencer Taniya Chatterjee has taken a legal turn, with the latter alleging that a defamation case has been filed against her.

The dispute began after Chatterjee spoke to paparazzi about an alleged direct message she received from Chahal on Instagram. According to her, the message included a compliment, which she publicly described during an interaction that quickly circulated online.

Taniya Chatterjee Claims Legal Notice Sent

Speaking to paparazzi, Chatterjee said she did not anticipate the video gaining widespread traction. She claimed that while she has faced trolling and criticism following the incident, Chahal has now taken legal action.

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She alleged that a defamation case has been filed against her in response to the controversy. In her statement, she also expressed concern over the backlash directed at her, stating that she has borne the brunt of public scrutiny since the video went viral.

Mint could not independently verify the details of the alleged legal filing at the time of writing.

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How The Controversy Began

The row traces back to Chatterjee’s claim that the cricketer had sent her a message on Instagram, in which he allegedly called her “cute”. The remark, once made public, triggered reactions on social media, with some users criticising Chahal.

However, Chatterjee later downplayed the interaction, stating that such compliments are common and should not be interpreted as unusual.

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In a subsequent interaction with paparazzi, she further alleged that representatives associated with Chahal had asked her to delete the video. There has been no official confirmation regarding this claim.

Silence From Chahal Amid Ongoing IPL Season

Yuzvendra Chahal has not publicly commented on the controversy or the alleged legal action so far. The spinner is currently part of the Punjab Kings squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026.

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The development comes amid heightened public interest in the personal lives of cricketers, often amplified by social media interactions.

Who Is Taniya Chatterjee?

Taniya Chatterjee is a Kolkata-based actor and digital creator known for her work in OTT projects such as Gandii Baat Season 4, Utha Patak, Jaal, and Kasak. She has also built a following through social media content.

Chahal And Public Scrutiny Yuzvendra Chahal has previously been in the spotlight over his personal life. Following his separation from Dhanashree Verma, he has often featured in discussions around his relationships, though he has largely refrained from commenting on speculation.

Awaiting Official Response

There has been no official statement from Chahal or his representatives regarding the alleged defamation case. The situation continues to evolve as the claims circulate online.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.