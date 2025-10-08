Yuzvendra Chahal rubbishes ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's cheating allegation: 'Agar koi 2 months mei cheat karta toh...'

Yuzvendra Chahal has finally decided to put an end to the many speculations and back-and-forth allegations that have been going viral since his high-octane divorce with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, which allegedly cost the cricketer ₹4.75 crore.

The duo's relationship has been under public scrutiny since their separation. Recently, Chahal was subjected to an online trial after a clip from a reality show, where his ex-wife claimed that the cricketer had cheated on her within months of their marriage in December 2020, went viral.

Netizens judged and bashed him from all sides, based on a one-sided story. But what is the other side of the story? Hear it from the man himself:

‘….kaun continue karta?’ In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Yuzvendra Chahal refuted Dhanashree Verma's claims and questioned whether their marriage could have lasted for so many years if he had cheated so early in the relationship.

“Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya?” he asked, while calling the allegations baseless and exhausting. “Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta?” he continued.

“I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life, and everyone else should do, too,” he told HT, hoping to end the social media circus around his life.

Reiterating that he is past the past, the cricketer said, “Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that.”

The 35-year-old also said that social media scrutiny does not affect him and was hopeful that the HT interview would be the last time he ever had to address the topic. “I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life,” he said.

“Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter know it,” Yuzvendra Chahal emphasised, saying that for him, the chapter is closed. “I don’t want to address it ever again.”

‘I am focusing on my life and on my game’: Yuzvendra Chahal

Is Yuzvendra Chahal single? Another curious question about Yuzvendra Chahal's life right now is his personal life, specifically his dating life. While rumours claim that he is dating RJ Mahvash, the cricter said he is single, and wishes to stay that way for a bit.