Yuzvendra Chahal shuts down trolls for calling him ‘cheater’, RJ Mahvash ‘housebreaker’: ‘Have two sisters…’

Yuzvendra Chahal shut down trolls for calling him “cheater” and his close friend RJ Mahvash “housebreaker” after his divorce with Dhanashree Verma earlier this year. He said he knows well on how to respect girls as he has two sisters, further expressing anguish that he felt “bad” for nasty things Mahvash went through when people trolled her.

“When I was going through the divorce thing, people labelled me as a cheater. I have never cheated. You will not get a more loyal person than me. For my loved ones, I think from my heart. I have never asked, just given. When you don't know, you are writing. I have two sisters, I know how to respect girls. Just because you are seen with someone, you will link up with someone and write for views. The problem is if you react once, they will be more people who will come knowing you will react,” Chahal said during the Raj Shamani's podcast.