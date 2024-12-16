In a video posted on Instagram, Padma Vibhushan tabla maestro Zakir Hussain shared a serene moment of December winds and trees swaying in the breeze. The video had no added music, with the natural sound of the wind captured in the recording.

He captioned the post, “Just sharing a wonder moment.” In the video, the artist was saying, “Trees changing colours and gently swaying in the wind. It's so beautiful to watch. The movement is so graceful and so unbelievable.”

Watch the video here:

Just sharing a wonder moment.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73.

Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read, as reported by PTI.

Starting at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India’s iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma, throughout his career. His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.

Regarding global achievements, Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.