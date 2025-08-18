Watch: Zakir Khan makes history with Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden, earns standing ovation

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to headline a Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Indore-born comedian, loved for his “sakht launda” persona and heartfelt storytelling, performed to a packed audience of 6,000, receiving a thunderous standing ovation.

On Instagram, Zakir shared his excitement, calling it a “big day” and admitting he was overwhelmed by the love. “To entertain 6,000 people in Hindi at Madison Square Garden—it’s a feeling I can’t describe. This will always remain a special milestone,” he wrote, thanking his friends and team for their support.

The show was part of Zakir’s ongoing North America tour, where he was joined on stage by comedian Tanmay Bhat. His signature mix of observational humour, emotional depth and poetic shayari kept the crowd hooked. In the run-up to the performance, his poster lit up Times Square billboards, while he also made appearances on US media platforms to highlight the significance of performing in Hindi at such a prestigious venue. He even teamed up with chef Vikas Khanna for a lighthearted cooking session in New York.

Speaking to Fox 5 New York, Zakir confessed that performing at Madison Square Garden wasn’t something he had ever dreamt of. “It felt like a place for big movie stars, not for boys from Indore. But sometimes life goes beyond your dreams,” he said.

Zakir, 37, first shot to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up. Since then, he has built a loyal fan base with specials such as Haq Se Single, Tathastu and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Over the years, he has taken Indian stand-up to global stages, including becoming the first Asian comic to perform solo at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2013, as well as shows at the Sydney Opera House.

