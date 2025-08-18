Subscribe

Watch: Zakir Khan makes history with Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden, earns standing ovation

Zakir Khan made history as the first Indian to perform a Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden, captivating a sold-out audience of 6,000. 

Anjali Thakur
Published18 Aug 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Sharing the emotional moment on Instagram, Zakir called it a “big day”.
Sharing the emotional moment on Instagram, Zakir called it a “big day”.(Instagram/zakirkhan_208)

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to headline a Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Indore-born comedian, loved for his “sakht launda” persona and heartfelt storytelling, performed to a packed audience of 6,000, receiving a thunderous standing ovation.

Advertisement

On Instagram, Zakir shared his excitement, calling it a “big day” and admitting he was overwhelmed by the love. “To entertain 6,000 people in Hindi at Madison Square Garden—it’s a feeling I can’t describe. This will always remain a special milestone,” he wrote, thanking his friends and team for their support.

Also Read | Influencer marketing boom: Why brands prefer small creators over big names
Advertisement

The show was part of Zakir’s ongoing North America tour, where he was joined on stage by comedian Tanmay Bhat. His signature mix of observational humour, emotional depth and poetic shayari kept the crowd hooked. In the run-up to the performance, his poster lit up Times Square billboards, while he also made appearances on US media platforms to highlight the significance of performing in Hindi at such a prestigious venue. He even teamed up with chef Vikas Khanna for a lighthearted cooking session in New York.

Also Read | Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea outage triggers wave of social media reactions

Speaking to Fox 5 New York, Zakir confessed that performing at Madison Square Garden wasn’t something he had ever dreamt of. “It felt like a place for big movie stars, not for boys from Indore. But sometimes life goes beyond your dreams,” he said.

Advertisement

Zakir, 37, first shot to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up. Since then, he has built a loyal fan base with specials such as Haq Se Single, Tathastu and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Over the years, he has taken Indian stand-up to global stages, including becoming the first Asian comic to perform solo at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2013, as well as shows at the Sydney Opera House.

Also Read | Jio and Vodafone Idea users face network issues amid Airtel outage reports

With his Madison Square Garden performance, Zakir Khan has not only created history but has also taken Hindi stand-up comedy to a global audience in a way never seen before.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.
Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch: Zakir Khan makes history with Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden, earns standing ovation
Read Next Story