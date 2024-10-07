Zakir Naik says, Pakistan have greater chance of reaching ‘Jannat’ than…; netizens wonder ‘why is he in Malaysia then’

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik recently stated that people living in Pakistan have a greater chance of reaching 'Jannat' (paradise) than those in the United States. The statement, which is now viral on the internet, has faced massive backlash.

Sharing the video, and wrote, “Fugitive and Islamist hate preacher Zakir Naik says that chances of going to Jannat (heaven) while living in Pakistan are hundreds times higher than in USA. That’s true. Suicide bombers and terrorists are far more in Pakistan than anywhere in the world.” (sic).

The post got some strong reactions

As reported by Dialogue Pakistan, Zakir Naik claimed in his speech that Pakistan is significantly better than the United States for living a life that leads to paradise. He also criticized Muslims who choose to leave Islamic nations for non-Muslim ones, asserting that true fulfillment in life can only be attained by adhering to Allah's commandments, rather than imitating others.

In another video, which has also went viral, Naik was seen scolding a Pashtun woman who asked him to explain the increasing incidents of “pedophilia” in Pakistan. During the event, the woman, who introduced herself as a resident of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, questioned Naik about the underlying causes of drug addiction, infidelity, the notable rise in pedophilia.

Responding to the question, he said, Naik said, “This is a wrong question… there is no mention of Pedophilia in the Quran …. and you should say sorry to God. When pressed further, he said, “I wouldn’t reply and wanted her to say sorry first.”

It is noteworthy that Zakir Naik is presently on a 10-day visit to Pakistan’s Karachi, where he is scheduled to address various events.

