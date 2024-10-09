Zakir Naik trolled for his ‘speeches’ in Pakistan after red carpet welcome, Netizens say ‘India was right to ban him’

  • Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, who is banned in India, faced strong criticism during his lecture series in Pakistan. His comments sparked public anger, leading many to doubt the decision to invite him.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 07:35 AM IST
A file photo of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: AFP
A file photo of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. Photo: AFP

Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is currently in Pakistan for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. The controversial figure who received a red carpet welcome in the country is being highly trolled by the Pakistan citizens for his controversial remarks.

In India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed Naik on its wanted list due to a money laundering case dating back to 2016. Additionally, he is accused of provoking individuals through hate speech.

 

Zakir Naik's state-sponsored trip is facing challenges, as many Pakistanis are upset by his comments and statements during his visit.

“Either marry a married man or become a “bazaari aurat”. Zakir Naik is continuously coming up with problematic statements. Who invited him? Please don’t invite such illiterate people next time..!!”

Another user said, “Stop inviting such people to this country.”

One user added, “It's perplexing that #Pakistani state invited #ZakirNaik, given his history of spreading intolerance & dogmatism. While #India had courage to ban him, we seem to offer him VIP treatment. What message does this send about our commitment to inclusivity & moderation?”

 

“If Zakir Naik had not visited Pakistan, how would we have realized that India was right to ban both his entry & his Peace TV channel? We are always quick to label India as Islamophobic without taking the time to understand/consider India's perspective on their matter”

“#ZakirNaik is a classic case of power going straight to the head, turning him into someone so full of himself that he can’t see beyond his own ego. It’s ridiculous that such a person is given any honor at all, when all he does is feed off the undeserved praise to further inflate his misguided sense of greatness”

“Zakir Naik was trying to pander to the extreme right of the Molvi folk in Pakistan, is what my reading of him. Made a fool of himself in the process. Also, him being invited as a state guest tells you everything about the priorities of our govt. Sad state of affairs”

In another video, which has also gone viral, Naik was seen scolding a Pashtun woman who asked him to explain the increasing incidents of “paedophilia” in Pakistan. The woman, identifying herself as a resident of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raised concerns about drug addiction, infidelity, and the increase in paedophilia.

 

Responding to her question, Naik said, “This is a wrong question… there is no mention of paedophilia in the Quran …. and you should say sorry to God. When pressed further, he said, “I wouldn’t reply and wanted her to say sorry first.”

