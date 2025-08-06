Zara ads banned for featuring ‘unhealthily thin models; watchdog calls it ’irresponsible'

Two Zara ads have been banned in the UK for featuring models who looked “unhealthily thin”. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said one model looked “gaunt” because of shadows and her hairstyle, the BBC reported.

Another model’s shirt revealed sticking-out collarbones. The ASA said both ads were “irresponsible” and must not appear again. They also told Zara to be more careful with future images.

Zara removed the pictures. However, the Spanish fast-fashion retailer said both models were healthy with proper medical certificates.

The banned ads were seen on Zara’s app and website. One ad was for a short dress, in which the model’s legs looked very thin due to shadows. Her arms and elbows also seemed out of proportion.

The second ad was for a shirt. The way the model posed made her collarbones stand out too much. The ASA felt these images had sent the wrong message about body image.

Two other Zara ads were investigated but not banned. Zara removed all the flagged images, even though no one had directly complained.

Also Read | Zara shuts Mumbai flagship store, Purple Style Labs leases space for THIS amount

The brand said it only made small changes to lighting and colour in the photos. According to Zara, it follows the health rules from a 2007 report called Fashioning a Healthy Future. This report advises that models should show medical proof of good health from doctors who understand eating disorders.

Earlier bans The ASA earlier banned a Marks & Spencer ad for showing an “unhealthily thin” model. Four people complained about four ads on the brand’s app, website and email.

The images showed female models wearing pink polka dot dresses or slim trousers with a white top. In one photo, the model’s collarbones looked very clear. In another, the model looked “thin”.

Marks & Spencer said the models were size eight and chosen for their health and professionalism. The company said it was their standard practice to work only with healthy models.

Marks & Spencer changed the ads and removed the images. Still, the ASA banned one image completely. The watchdog said the ad was “irresponsible”.

In February, an ad by clothing brand Next was banned in the UK. Again, the ASA found the model “unhealthily thin”.

Next disagreed. They said the model is slim but healthy and toned. Her pose was chosen to show how the leggings fit on both straight and bent legs.