OnlyFans creator Zara Dar made waves on Sunday after revealing that she was uploading STEM lectures on adult sites — and making a significant sum of money. The YouTuber had made waves last month after announcing that she was quitting her PhD studies to become an adult content creator.

“People may not know this, but I publish the same STEM videos on both YouTube and Pornhub. While YouTube generally generates more views, the ad revenue per 1 million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher,” she wrote on X.

Dar claimed that the adult site was paying out $1000 (approximately ₹86,500) per million views. Meanwhile YouTube only offered $340 ( ₹29,413) for the same number of views. The content creator also claimed in a separate post that her post outlining the difference in payment had led to a LinkedIn ban.

“Who knew STEM could thrive on all platforms? Turns out, adulting is maximizing ad revenue—whether it's algorithms or anatomy lessons,” wrote one X user.

“I would be fascinated to see more of the details behind this, like CTR, watch time, etc. Are viewers on PH watching eagerly, or disappointed it didn't go beyond education? Super interesting at any rate,” opined another.

“This seems a great idea,” enthused a third.

Also Read | Cathy Newman opens up about haunting deepfake ordeal amid AI abuse

Dar had gone viral last month after she announced plans to drop out of her PhD in Engineering. The YouTuber had cited several reseasons for the decision including finances and the current ‘state of academia’.