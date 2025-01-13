Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Zara Dar, PhD dropout who joined Onlyfans now uploads lectures on Pornhub. This is how much she earns

Zara Dar, PhD dropout who joined Onlyfans now uploads lectures on Pornhub. This is how much she earns

Livemint

OnlyFans creator Zara Dar revealed she's earning substantial income by sharing STEM lectures on adult platforms. While YouTube offers more views, Pornhub's ad revenue is nearly three times higher.

PhD student who quit studies to join Onlyfans now uploads STEM lectures on Pornhub, reveals that she earns…

OnlyFans creator Zara Dar made waves on Sunday after revealing that she was uploading STEM lectures on adult sites — and making a significant sum of money. The YouTuber had made waves last month after announcing that she was quitting her PhD studies to become an adult content creator.

“People may not know this, but I publish the same STEM videos on both YouTube and Pornhub. While YouTube generally generates more views, the ad revenue per 1 million views on Pornhub is nearly three times higher," she wrote on X.

Dar claimed that the adult site was paying out $1000 (approximately 86,500) per million views. Meanwhile YouTube only offered $340 ( 29,413) for the same number of views. The content creator also claimed in a separate post that her post outlining the difference in payment had led to a LinkedIn ban.

“Who knew STEM could thrive on all platforms? Turns out, adulting is maximizing ad revenue—whether it's algorithms or anatomy lessons," wrote one X user.

“I would be fascinated to see more of the details behind this, like CTR, watch time, etc. Are viewers on PH watching eagerly, or disappointed it didn't go beyond education? Super interesting at any rate," opined another.

“This seems a great idea," enthused a third.

Dar had gone viral last month after she announced plans to drop out of her PhD in Engineering. The YouTuber had cited several reseasons for the decision including finances and the current ‘state of academia’.

“I was doing OnlyFans while pursuing my PhD which started about 2 years. Now I am just doing it full time. I will continue teaching STEM-related content on my YouTube channel. Pursuing OnlyFans full-time has given me the freedom to learn and share new content," she had written in a lengthy X thread towards the end of December.

