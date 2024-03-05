Zeba Hassan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'so disrespectful' for 'idly' remarks on Ram Charan: Who is she?
Zeba Hassan accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of disrespecting actor Ram Charan with his “idly vada” remark at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Zeba Hassan, the makeup artist of South actor Ram Charan, accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of disrespecting the 'RRR' actor with his "idly vada" remark at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hassan also claimed that she "walked out" of the event after that happened.