Zeba Hassan accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of disrespecting actor Ram Charan with his “idly vada” remark at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Zeba Hassan, the makeup artist of South actor Ram Charan, accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of disrespecting the 'RRR' actor with his "idly vada" remark at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hassan also claimed that she "walked out" of the event after that happened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her statement came as a video showing Shah Rukh Khan inviting Ram Charan on stage went viral. Khan jokingly said some gibberish words, seemingly in Tamil or Telugu language, which hurt the sentiments of RRR actor's makeup artist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zeba Hassan's comment on SRK calling Ram Charan on stage

The incident happened when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir came together on the stage to perform the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'. At one point, Ram Charan also joined the trio and grooved on the song with them.

Taking to Instagram, Hassan posted the video and captioned, "Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu?? I walked out after this. So disrespectful for a star like @alwaysramcharan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Free Press Journal, Zeba Hassan also issued a statement, saying how South Indian stars are not appreciated or given respect. "It's funny how everyone wants to pay us "lesser" because we're from south India where as they're okay to pay triple the amount for the same thing to an artist if that artist is Delhi or Mumbai based," she was quoted by the report.

Who is Zeba Hassan? Zeba Hassan is the makeup artist of actor Ram Charan. She has also styled Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni at several occasions. Her YouTube channel has 6.15K subscribers. Her profile on YouTube says: "Make up - Skincare - Fitness - Lifestyle - Life updates" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!