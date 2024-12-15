The Telugu crime thriller Zebra, featuring actor Satyadev, is scheduled for its digital premiere on the streaming platform Aha on December 20. Subscribers with a Gold membership will have the advantage of accessing the film 24 hours earlier, December 19, media reports claim.

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, Zebra was released in cinemas on November 22. During its theatrical run, the film received mixed-to-positive reviews.

The story revolves around Surya, a bank employee portrayed by Satyadev, who becomes entangled in a complex financial scam, leading to a series of thrilling events.

The ensemble cast includes Daali Dhananjaya in a significant role, along with Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil, Sathya Akala, Jeniffer Piccinato and Amrutha Iyengar.

Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the KGF series, composed the film's music. Producers SN Bala Sundaram, SN Reddy and Dinesh Sundaram have backed the project under the banners of Old Town Pictures and Padmaja Films Pvt Ltd.

Zebra explores financial fraud and personal redemption themes, offering a gripping narrative that keeps viewers engaged. The film’s transition to the OTT platform is anticipated to attract a broader audience, especially those who missed its theatrical release.

