Zee backtracks on FIFA World Cup streaming cap after social media outrage: ‘Pure robbery’

Just hours before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kick-off, Zee Entertainment found itself in the hot seat. Furious fans took to social media to slam the company for allegedly altering its advertised Zee5 subscription plans at the last minute.

Zee, which holds the Indian broadcast rights for the tournament across the US, Mexico, and Canada, is airing matches on its new Unite8 Sports TV channels and streaming them live on Zee5.

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After a wave of subscriber outrage over the sudden pricing shift right before the opening whistle, Zee quickly backtracked to restore the original, advertised plans.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Zee Entertainment change its FIFA World Cup subscription plans for Zee5? ⌵ Zee Entertainment altered its FIFA World Cup subscription plans by limiting device access from three to one right before the tournament, which sparked outrage among fans who felt misled. 2 What were fans' reactions to Zee Entertainment's subscription changes for the FIFA World Cup? ⌵ Fans expressed their outrage on social media, accusing Zee of a 'bait-and-switch' tactic and demanding transparency and fairness in pricing. 3 How did Zee Entertainment respond to the backlash regarding its FIFA World Cup streaming plans? ⌵ Zee quickly backtracked and restored the original subscription plans, although some users reported that limitations remained specifically for FIFA World Cup viewing. 4 What is the current device limit for Zee5 users during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ While users can log in on multiple devices, they can only stream FIFA World Cup content on one device at a time. 5 Why is the FIFA World Cup 2026 significant for Zee Entertainment in India? ⌵ The FIFA World Cup 2026 is significant for Zee because it holds broadcast rights for the event in India, offering a chance to engage a large football-viewing audience amid ongoing challenges in local football viewership.

The controversy Fans took to social media to claim that many who had already purchased Zee5 subscriptions specifically for the tournament noticed that the platform abruptly tweaked its subscription structure, limiting it to only one device from the earlier limit of three, and terms right before the opening match.

Angered by the perceived last-minute bait-and-switch, subscribers took to social media to express their outrage, demanding transparency and fair pricing.

“Zee 5 app limiting to only 1 device (earlier it was 3 devices ) is one of the many robberies done during this World Cup. Milking the maximum.. #FIFA26,” a fan said.

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Another said, “What Zee Entertainment is doing is pure madness..Sold their plans for 3 devices and now retracted it to 1.”

Several users also threatened to report the matter to the consumer court and said, “I recently subscribed to the Fifa+ all languages plan 799 while it was accessible for 3 devices. That's why I subscribed to it. Now it shows only 1 device. What's that? This Is Actual Scamming. Need to report to the Consumer Court.”

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“I subscribed to the Rs. 799 Fifa World Cup 2026 plan which was showing as 3 screens and now suddenly dropped to just 1 screen. Why such a scam in looting the people? This can be legally brought in front of the Consumer Court. Fraud case!” another user asserted.

Swift U-Turn Faced with a rapidly escalating public relations crisis and a wave of fan fury, Zee Entertainment moved quickly to implement damage control.

The company reportedly reversed the sudden changes, restoring the original premium plans and streaming terms that had initially been marketed to football fans across the country.

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However, a user claimed that the OTT platform has set a limit only on FIFA World Cup viewing, and that the 3-device plan for other content remains unchanged.

“No, they didn't. While you can login on 4 devices, you can only stream FIFA on 1 device at a time. 2-3 simultaneous streams not possible,” the user said in a tweet alongside a screenshot of the Zee5 plan.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few hours away from kick-off, with one of the three hosts, Mexico, taking on South Africa in the curtain-raiser at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Unlike the previous editions, 48 teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time, with as many as 1248 players relishing their dream.