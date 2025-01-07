Zendaya and Tom Holland, Hollywood’s favourite couple, are now officially engaged. According to TMZ sources, the Spider-Man star proposed to Zendaya in a private and romantic setting at one of her family homes in the United States between Christmas and New Year’s.

The proposal was described as intimate, without any grand gestures or over-the-top theatrics. TMZ sources revealed that it was a moment shared only between the two, with no family members present.

At the Golden Globes on January 5, Zendaya was seen wearing a stunning engagement ring, which quickly caught everyone’s attention. The massive diamond ring reportedly reflects Tom’s thoughtfulness and spared-no-expense approach to making the occasion special.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zendaya, ring detail, attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The couple’s love story reportedly began in 2021, several years after they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Over time, they have become one of Hollywood’s most adored pairs, known for their private yet heartwarming relationship.

Also Read | Social media talks about size of ring as MrBeast gets engaged with Thea Booysen

TMZ sources have also shared that, while the engagement has brought joy to both stars, they haven’t started planning their wedding yet. With numerous Hollywood commitments and upcoming projects, the couple plans to take their time before diving into wedding preparations.

Social media reacts Social media users reacted whole-heartedly to the news of the Hollywood couple’s engagement.

“They deserve it. They the perfect young Hollywood couple,” wrote on fan. Another commented, “Watching them grow from awkward Spider-Man costars to life partners has been better than any romance Marvel could have scripted.”

“The most normal celebrity couple,” came from one fan while another wrote, “Honestly, they're like the perfect couple, even Spider-Man would be jealous.”

“I hope they now leave public life, except for philanthropy, get off the grid, and raise nine children on country homestead somewhere,” one social media user wished.

“̌This duo is cuter than two puppies. I hope they share a happy healthy long marriage,” wished another user.