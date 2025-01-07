Hollywood actress Zendaya has become one of the biggest stars of our time. The 28-year-old star rose to fame with her performances in the movies Dune and Spider-Man and the TV show Euphoria. Her recent appearance at the Golden Globes 2025 has brought her back in the news.

Zendaya was spotted wearing a ring on the red carpet, fueling gossip about her possible engagement with boyfriend and actor Tom Holland.

People magazine later reported that the couple got engaged during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Another source told the publication that “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening”, adding Holland had been keen to propose to Zendaya “for a while”.

They met on the sets of 2017's “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, which starred Holland as the titular superhero/ Peter Parker and Zendaya as his classmate and love interest, MJ.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's net worth The duo are not only successful Hollywood actors but also financial powerhouses. According to a report by THE Music Essentials, their combined net worth currently stands between $49 million and $57 million.

Zendaya's net worth is around $22 million, and Tom Holland's is around $27 million.

The couple's roles in the Spider-Man franchise have added millions to their net worth. They also individually have partnerships with big brands like Prada and Bulgari.

While their net worth may seem pale compared to stars like Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson, it is notable given that both actors are just 28.

Zendaya and Tom Holland: What next? According to People magazine, the couple is not in a rush to get married.

"They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is," a source was quoted in the report.

The actors will return for the currently untitled fourth "Spider-Man" film that will start filming in the summer.