Zepto's late-night delivery becomes netizen's ‘alarm clock' for sister — execs react

Quick commerce is increasingly becoming an essential part of our lives, especially in metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, where these services extend to late hours of the night. However, this netizen decided to take a unique advantage of this service — he used it as an alarm clock for his sister, who had an early morning flight to catch.

In a viral LinkedIn post, Rishabh Agarwal, an investment banker, shared how he used Zepto to help his sister catch the flight on time.

Advertisement

“Zepto helped my sister catch the flight on time…My sister had a scheduled flight at 6am and had requested my mom to wake her up at 3am (not sure why an alarm wouldn't suffice),” he wrote.

“At 3.15am my mother called me panicking saying her phone was switched off. At that hour either I go to Powai from Parel (40 mins) to check on her,” Agarwal continued. “…or I could just Zepto at her place.”

Then began the real test of his Zepto experiment, and the quick commerce application passed with flying colours.

“Order placed at 3.20 am, Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He was on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3.30 am,” Agarwal shared.

Advertisement

“On time, impeccable delivery service and an instant check on whether everything is alright,” he added.

He also thanked its co-founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, for building such an amazing platform! “Zepto was a safety check for our loved ones today.”

Screengrab of the viral LinkedIn post

The viral post reached top executives of Zepto, who laughed at their promotion from delivering alarm clocks to being one and thanked Agarwal for the kind post.

Advertisement

“We deliver alarm clocks, we never thought we’ll become the alarm 😭,” commented Chandan Mendiratta, Zepto's Chief Brand Officer.

Vikas Sharma, COO Zepto, thanked Agarwal for the "lovely post on behalf of Vikas, the delivery partner.

"On behalf of Vikas Bhai (delivery partner), happy to know that we were able to help here. Thanks for the lovely post," Sharma wrote.

"From me, Proud of Vikas to go above and beyond to fulfill customer expectations. Thank you Rishabh Agarwal for sharing it," he added.

"So glad everything worked out! and Huge thanks to Vikas bhai for stepping in like a champ. Hope your sister caught her flight comfortably," commented Rachit R, Zepto's Chief Policy Officer.

Rajshree K, Director-Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, Zepto, commented: “Stories like this really bring home what reliability means in real life, especially at odd hours. Credit to the delivery partner and the kind of systems that make this possible 🙂”

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai woman narrates how Blinkit ambulance service helped at 4am in Delhi

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users found the post hilarious and made several jokes about the potential future use of Zepto.

“Tum alarm ho, tumko pata nahi hai, lekin tum ho!!” a user said.

Another user asked, “Kya hum Zepto ko use kar sakte hain un doston ko reminder bhejne ke liye jo udhar lene ke bad phone nahi udhate :)”

“The most powerful features of a product are sometimes discovered by users, not designed on a roadmap,” quipped a netizen.

However, a user pointed out that it wouldn't have been possible in a gated society where they require approval for delivery partners to enter. “This wouldn’t be possible in a gated society as the security wouldn’t let the delivery guy go up without the approval on mygate/nobrokerhood app,” the user said.