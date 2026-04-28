Zero IPL trophies: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings still value ₹1,200 crore in net worth; check where the money flows from

Punjab Kings have played in every IPL season since the league started in 2008. They have never won the title, not once. Last year, they reached the final again, only to leave with heartbreak against the RCB.

Yet, the franchise is worth more than ₹1,195 crore as of 2025. That number grew by nearly 40% in a single year. How does a team that has never lifted the trophy keep getting more valuable? The answer lies in the IPL structure.

Win or Lose: Money Flows Every IPL team receives a share of the BCCI's central broadcasting revenue. The current media rights cycle is worth ₹48,390 crore over five years. Half of that goes to the BCCI. The other half is divided equally among all ten franchises.

That works out to approximately ₹484 crore per team per season. This payout arrives regardless of where the team finishes in the table.

Punjab Kings receive this money even after finishing last. The player salary cap for 2026 is around ₹130 to ₹140 crore. That central payout alone covers the salary bill nearly four times over. The team is effectively profitable before a single ticket is sold.

Sponsors This year, Punjab Kings carry brands CP PLUS (Title Sponsor), Kent Mineral RO, BKT, Jio, All Seasons and Nippon Paint. Other key partners include Hell Energy, Livguard. and Freemans Tools.

Sponsors are not paying for a championship. They are paying for visibility. A team playing 14 home and away matches, broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers, delivers that visibility reliably.

The front of a top-tier IPL jersey can fetch massive amounts of money. According to Arthnova, top demands are for Mumbai ( ₹145-160 crore), Chennai ( ₹100-120 crore) and Bengaluru ( ₹100-120 crore). Other teams can easily fetch ₹60-100 crore annually. That figure changes little with league position.

The presence of co-owner Preity Zinta adds another commercial dimension. Her public profile and fan appeal help drive attention to the franchise beyond just cricket.

Matches Add More Money Punjab Kings play home matches in Mohali and Dharamsala. Ticket sales bring in an estimated ₹40 to ₹80 crore per season, according to multiple media reports.

Merchandise adds further revenue. These streams are not dependent on winning either. Fans show up anyway.

Franchise Model The IPL operates as a closed league. A poor season carries no structural financial penalty. Teams cannot be thrown out for finishing last. This gives franchise owners the confidence to invest long-term without fear of losing their place in the league.

The original IPL teams were bought for around $100 million in 2008. By 2026, comparable franchises are valued at over $1.6 billion. Investors treat these as long-term assets, not annual profit-and-loss exercises.

The Big Picture Punjab Kings recorded a 49% increase in brand value in 2024 and a further 39.6% jump in 2025. In 2026, it is valued at ₹1,195 crore, according to WP League. No IPL title drove those numbers.

Consistent visibility, a large and loyal fanbase, strong commercial partnerships and a guaranteed share of one of sport's most valuable broadcasting deals did.