Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's message after surviving a stroke: 'Time is brain, every minute counts'

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has opened up about suffering a mild stroke in 2024, urging people to take symptoms seriously and seek immediate medical help.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath reflected on the frightening experience, admitting that he made the mistake of delaying treatment.

“If there’s one thing I wish I had done differently when I was hit by a stroke last January, it would be to go to the hospital immediately, within the Golden Hour (<4.5 hours), instead of thinking I could just sleep it off,” Kamath wrote.

He went on to highlight how strokes are increasingly affecting younger people. “This ‘nothing will happen to me’ attitude is common, especially among those under 50. But the truth is, strokes are rising sharply — up to nearly 30% of all strokes in the last few years — among 30 to 50-year-olds,” he added.

Emphasising the urgency of timely care, Kamath noted, “When it comes to strokes, time is brain; every minute counts.”

His post struck a chord with thousands of followers, with many sharing their own experiences and words of support.

One user commented, “Yes... my driver had a massive stroke and no one was near him sadly. The golden hour was missed and massive damage done.”

Another wrote, “A very innovative way of addressing and educating about major diseases among Indians is needed to change this ‘nothing will happen to me’ attitude.”

“This is such an important reminder. Most of us assume awareness is for ‘others’ — until it’s not. Thank you for sharing this; it could genuinely save lives,” added another user.

Several users also stressed the importance of awareness, noting that every second of delay in treatment causes irreversible loss of nearly 30,000 neurons.

Kamath had first revealed details of his health scare in February 2024, sharing on Instagram that he had suffered a mild stroke “out of the blue.” He attributed it to factors such as stress, poor sleep, dehydration, and over-exercising following his father’s passing.

He described his recovery journey — from facing facial drooping and being unable to read or write, to regaining those abilities gradually. “I wondered how someone who is fit and takes care of himself could go through this. The doctor told me, ‘You need to know when to shift gears down a bit,’” Kamath said.

Despite the setback, the 44-year-old entrepreneur remains optimistic and continues to focus on his recovery. “Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count,” he wrote in February.