Nikhil Kamath and Rhea Chakraborty were seen together on a motorcycle in Mumbai, sparking online comments about helmet safety. Kamath had previously expressed admiration for PM Modi's dedication and recently divorced Amanda Puravankara.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath was seen riding on a bike with Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai's Bandra recently. Nikhil Kamath, worth over ₹9000 crore, married Amanda Puravankara in 2019, but the couple divorced in 2021.

The video taken by a paparazzi account shows the two riding on a high-end motorcycle, donning black masks. Rhea clad in a denim outfit, while Nikhil Kamath was seen sporting black casuals. The duo reacted calmly to being clicked.

Earlier, Nikhil Kamath was reported to be in a relationship with Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar starting in 2021 before their breakup that same year. Manushi Chhillar is now reportedly dating Veer Pahariya.

The internet however, had a question for Rhea Chakraborty. Reacting to the video, a person asked, "Helmet? Any special rule for her?" A comment read, "Pillion rider doesn't require a helmet?" An Instagram user said, “Just because it is Rhea, no helmet needed?"

In May, Rhea Chakraborty hinted at a fresh start with a cryptic Instagram post around the anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea, who was previously linked to Rajput before his tragic passing in June 2020, shared a photo with the caption “#chapter2" and launched a new YouTube podcast also titled "Chapter2," featuring Sushmita Sen as the first guest.

Following Sushant's death and the subsequent legal troubles, including accusations of abetting his suicide and arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case, Rhea has been focusing on moving forward. After spending 28 days in Byculla jail, she was granted bail and continues to rebuild her life.

Nikhil Kamath on PM Modi's work ethics In July, Nikhil Kamath, a prominent entrepreneur, and investor, shared his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless dedication and tireless schedule.

When questioned in a candid manner by actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was Kamath's guest in his second episode of the newly launched podcast, about his personal experience with the Prime Minister, Kamath responded he had the privilege of meeting PM Modi couple of times.