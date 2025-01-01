Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath was spotted enjoying a holiday in Goa as people on social media speculate that the brokerage firm co-founder is currently in a relationship with former Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, reported the news portal Hindustan Times.

Rhea Chakraborty shared a series of photos of herself at a beach on December 31. These photos came days after a Bengaluru techie ran into Nikhil Kamath at a cafe in Goa's Assagao, as per media reports.

These incidents sparked a rumour about Rhea Chakraborty being Kamath's girlfriend. However, neither Rhea nor Kamath's post mentioned any location; netizens made an assumption for the same as this comes after the Mumbai bike ride spotting where the two were seen in Mumbai's Bandra.

The 32-year-old actress just showed a beach background along with a shack featured in her photos. Looking at these images, the people on social media jumped to conclusions as both people were previously spotted in Mumbai's Bandra riding on a bike.

Kamath shared his photo with the caption “Sun setting on 2024, 2025” posing on a beach in December.

Nikhil Kamath was seen riding on a bike with Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai's Bandra, Mint reported in August.

The original video of the bike ride was shot by a paparazzi account, which showed that the two were spotted on a high-end motorcycle, likely to be a Harley Davidson or an Indian. Both had black masks on their face, but that could not keep people from recognising them instantly.

Rhea Chakraborty was wearing a denim outfit, while Nikhil Kamath was seen sporting black casuals. The duo reacted calmly to being clicked. Kamath was married to Amanda Puravankara in 2019, but the couple divorced in 2021, as per the report.

This was the first incident when both the speculated couple were spotted together, and one of the reasons which led netizens to believe that they were in Goa together and are dating each other.

Netizens react People on the social media platform made their assumptions and speculations about the two people dating and going for a holiday in Goa together.

“Nikhil Kamath is also there alongwith???” said a social media account named Ritesh B responding to Rheas's post.

Others like Rohit Yadu also commented, “Ohho Nikhil is also there Rhea is also there now the puzzle is complete.”