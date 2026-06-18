Zerodha's Nithin Kamath lost ₹2.5 lakh bet to an employee. The reason has internet cheering

A fitness challenge at stockbroking giant Zerodha has caught the attention of social media after co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath revealed that he lost a ₹2.5-lakh bet to an employee who successfully transformed his health by losing 30 kg.

Sharing the story on X on Thursday, Mr Kamath said he had no regrets about the outcome.

"I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one," Kamath wrote, reposting an Instagram update from Zerodha employee Rohit Agarwala.

The post quickly gained traction online, with users praising both the employee's achievement and the company's efforts to encourage healthier lifestyles.

'My Biggest Flex' Mr Agarwala, who works as a content and media strategist at Zerodha, shared a photograph with Mr Kamath on Instagram while celebrating the achievement.

"My biggest flex? That I won ₹2.5L from @nithinkamath on a health challenge," he wrote.

However, he stressed that the cash reward was not the most meaningful part of the experience.

"The money is secondary. It’s the push to take care of my health and lose 30kgs in the last year that has been the most rewarding. I don’t think any other place can give you this kind of an opportunity @zerodhaonline," Agarwala wrote.

His post resonated with many users, who viewed the challenge as an example of how workplace culture can influence personal well-being.

A Year-Long Fitness Journey In a separate Instagram video, Mr Agarwala opened up about the effort behind the transformation.

He revealed that he had been battling weight issues for years and had repeatedly attempted to return to a healthier lifestyle after regaining weight.

"Becoming fit felt like a dream," he said.

According to Mr Agarwala, the challenge began with a wager involving around 15 colleagues. About six months before January, he accepted a goal to reduce his weight from 95 kg to 75 kg.

The group collectively put approximately ₹1 lakh on the line, using the challenge as motivation to encourage unhealthy employees to take fitness more seriously.

From 104 Kg To 74.5 Kg Mr Agarwala said his journey had actually started even earlier.

He revealed that he weighed 104 kg in April and managed to reduce his weight to 95 kg by June, when the official challenge began.

The target was to reach 75 kg by January. By January 8, he had brought his weight down to 74.5 kg, exceeding the goal he had set for himself.

Reflecting on the experience, he credited Zerodha's workplace environment for helping him stay committed throughout the process.

"My company is very health-focused and it comes from the top. This was the change I needed in my life, which pushed me to take this seriously," he said.

Social Media Applauds The Transformation Mr Kamath's post attracted widespread praise online, with many users describing it as "the best kind of bet to lose."

One user wrote, "Lost the bet but won at life! Congrats Rohit on the insane 30kg transformation – that's the real victory here. Nithin bhai, best way to lose money ever. This is what health challenges should be about. Massive respect to both of you."

Another user jokingly asked, "Can you do a bet with me too, that’s the only way I can gain some muscles."

Several others highlighted that the health benefits far outweighed the financial reward.

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"Amazing transformation! This is the best kind of bet to lose," one user commented.

"Thats amazing! Such kind of moves help people to remain motivated for long time," another wrote.