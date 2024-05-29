Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises concern over ‘ridiculous’ sugar content, adulteration in food: 'Slowly killing us'
Urging the Indians to be mindful of what they consume, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath flagged the high sugar content and adulteration in food items on Wednesday. Nithin Kamath said that the sugar content in most food items is “ridiculous" and adulteration in items like masalas, milk and protein is “slowly killing" people.