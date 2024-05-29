Active Stocks
Wed May 29 2024 11:13:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.25 -0.34%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 315.45 0.85%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,510.00 -1.34%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.10 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 943.85 -0.36%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises concern over ‘ridiculous’ sugar content, adulteration in food: 'Slowly killing us'
BackBack

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath raises concern over ‘ridiculous’ sugar content, adulteration in food: 'Slowly killing us'

Livemint

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently raised the issue of adulteration of food items and the addition of massive amount of sugar in food items h

Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of zero-brokerage stock trading platform Zerodha, has recently raised the issue of severe adulteration of food itemsPremium
Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of zero-brokerage stock trading platform Zerodha, has recently raised the issue of severe adulteration of food items

Urging the Indians to be mindful of what they consume, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath flagged the high sugar content and adulteration in food items on Wednesday. Nithin Kamath said that the sugar content in most food items is “ridiculous" and adulteration in items like masalas, milk and protein is “slowly killing" people.

“We Indians need to question what goes into the food we consume. The more we ask, the better choices we will have. The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous. Adulteration in food items like masalas, milk and protein. And then there are substandard chemicals used in food coloring and preservatives in fruits and vegetables. They are all slowly killing us. This applies to both packaged foods and food from many restaurants," wrote Kamath on X.

While sharing the post, Kamath shared an news about the National Institute of Nutritution (NIN) recommending the maximum limit of sugar content in packaged foods and beverages. 

(More to come)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue