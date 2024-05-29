Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently raised the issue of adulteration of food items and the addition of massive amount of sugar in food items h

Urging the Indians to be mindful of what they consume, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath flagged the high sugar content and adulteration in food items on Wednesday. Nithin Kamath said that the sugar content in most food items is "ridiculous" and adulteration in items like masalas, milk and protein is "slowly killing" people.

“We Indians need to question what goes into the food we consume. The more we ask, the better choices we will have. The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous. Adulteration in food items like masalas, milk and protein. And then there are substandard chemicals used in food coloring and preservatives in fruits and vegetables. They are all slowly killing us. This applies to both packaged foods and food from many restaurants," wrote Kamath on X.

While sharing the post, Kamath shared an news about the National Institute of Nutritition (NIN) recommending the maximum limit of sugar content in packaged foods and beverages.

