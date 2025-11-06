Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath reacts to post on unusual stock portfolio use; X user says ‘I'm literally crying’

A social media user expressed gratitude after Nithin Kamath shared their post about controlling bedroom lights with their Zerodha stock portfolio, which turns red when losing money. The user felt overwhelmed and grateful for this unique gesture.

Resharing Kamath's post on X, user named Pankaj wrote, "I'm literally crying. I legit went into shock seeing this. my hands are still shaking while typing. can’t believe "THE Nithin Kamath" himself shared it. truly the kindest gesture ever. This just became my life’s ultimate flex. So, so grateful."

Kamath's reaction came after Pankaj shared a post on X saying, “My zerodha stock portfolio now controls my bedroom lights. It turns red when I lose money.”

What did Nithin Kamath say? Lauding his idea, the Zerodha founder said,“This has to be the most unique use case for Kite APIs."

Kite APIs are a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) predominantly offered by Zerodha. Kite Connect offers developers and tech-savvy traders access to the Kite trading platform. It helps traders, developers, and startups to connect to their trading and investment accounts, enabling them to build custom trading platforms, automate strategies, and oversee portfolios.

Netizens react Several social media users reacted to Kamath's response, with most congratulating Pankaj and some lauding his idea.

One of the users wrote, “I think you should invert the colour to improve the mood. Green lighting when you are losing money to stay positive and Red lighting when you are earning money to stay neutral.”

Another user said, “That kind of recognition, especially from someone like Nithin Kamath, is a powerful affirmation that your hard work is truly cutting the mustard and finding its way into places folks just don't expect. That's a real feather in your cap.”

A user observed, “I think bigger flex is tagging you. It wasn't just a regular repost. Takes extra efforts to type someone's name.”

“Congratulations, this is the best return of your Zerodha portfolio,” added another.

“That’s actually genius, turning portfolio pain into ambient lighting feedback,” a user said.