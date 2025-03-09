Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath struggles with Instagram: ’Too old or just too complex?’

Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nithin Kamath, recently expressed his frustration with learning how to use Instagram. In a candid post on X, he said, “Trying to learn how to use Instagram. I don’t know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use,” highlighting his challenge with navigating the platform.

Even tech founders have their social media struggles. A recent group chat showed 45-year-old Nithin Kamath hilariously confused by Instagram's features. "Stories, reels, posts – seriously?" he asked his team, who tried to explain communities and carousels. His response? "How is everyone not totally confused?"

Social media reacts His post on X fetched a flurry of comments on social media platform X.

"It is complex for people above certain age," one user wrote.

"You are too modest @Nithin0dha ! For someone who built India’s most successful platform which the young folks use for investments this should be a cake walk! Happy to run a session with our teams! @Natashajog," another user added.

“Bro tell us how to make money and we will teach you how to use insta!,” one X user commented.

Your Instagram Content Guide: Posts vs. Stories vs. Reels Instagram provides 'Stories', 'Reels', and 'Posts' as multiple content-sharing options.

Instagram Posts: The classic Instagram content format consists of posts, which are pictures or videos that show up on your profile grid.

Instagram Stories: Stories are brief pieces of content (pictures or videos) that disappear after a day. They appear above the Instagram feed.

Instagram Reels: Reels are quick, enjoyable films lasting at least 90 seconds. They frequently feature music.

In other news, Zerodha's CEO, Nithin Kamath, received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2024. for his groundbreaking intervention in the brokerage industry with his bootstrapped firm.