People losing their savings to online scammers posing as police, Customs or CBI officials is not a new thing. People also often become victims of cyberfraud and lose their earnings by just clicking on a link received from an unknown number. Now, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has shared a video and warned social media users against a new scam which could potentially drain bank accounts.

The video, made by Zerodha, explains the modus oprendi of scammers once they get hold of a phone, whom they target, and how people can protect themselves from such scams.

In the video, an unknown person approaches people on the street asking for a phone to make an important call claiming that his phone battery had died. Some people refuse to give their phones to the stranger. However, a senior citizen handed over his phone when the stranger said he would take only one minute.

But it becomes too late for the person to realise that the act of kindness had actually emptied his bank account.

The 4.2-minute video also highlights that the phone is the key to digital life, messages, bank accounts and personal matters, but one emergency call scenario could prove a trap and make a person the victim of a financial trap.

"Imagine this: A stranger approaches you and asks to use your phone to make an emergency call. Most well-meaning people would probably hand over their phone. But this is a new scam," said Kamath, sharing the video.

“From intercepting your OTPs to draining your bank accounts, scammers can cause serious damage without you even realizing it," Kamath said in a post on X.

Several social media users have reacted to the post.

"These scamsters will erode whatever little public trust is left among people," said an X user.

A user also urged Nithin Kamath to translate the video in several Indian languages to maximise its impact, as most of the scammers will probably use a local language to communicate with their target.