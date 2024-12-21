Zerodha, a popular brokerage firm, has struck a deep chord with its latest social media post, which will most certainly invoke a feeling of nostalgia and compel people to introspect how life has changed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Achieving work-life balance is like walking a tightrope, and Zerodha's post underscored a striking reality— people don't give enough time to family and friends.

What the graphs show The post shows how we spend our time varies with age. It shows that time spent with coworkers goes way beyond what people spend with family, pets, or friends, as we grow up.

Reactions poured in swiftly on social media, ranging from reflective comments to humorous takes. One user noted, “Great comparison," while another joked, “Bold of them to assume I got a partner at 18-20."

Others shared heartfelt reflections, with one person commenting, "This is just what I needed to see today! Thanks!" Another called it a "sad state of affair," and yet another added, "This is sad on so many levels."

"There is so much precedent for 4 day work weeks, in socialist- leaning Nordic or Scandinavian countries to show that this form of ecosystem does not work as well as capitalism," Kamath said while speaking at CNBC TV18's India Business Leaders Awards 2023 earlier this year.

"If we are all agreed to the fact that capitalism is the way to go, the very thing that we need to cherish is competitiveness. Everybody needs to be able to compete with everybody. If you want to compete by the number of hours of work, you should be able to do it," he added.

About Zerodha Founded in 2010 by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha has grown into one of India's largest brokerage firms. Nithin Kamath serves as CEO, while Nikhil Kamath is the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company’s name is a blend of “Zero" from English and “Rodha," a Sanskrit word meaning “barrier," reflecting its mission to eliminate hurdles in trading. Based in Bangalore, the Kamath family has amassed a net worth of $8.4 billion, according to Forbes, positioning them among the wealthiest families in India.