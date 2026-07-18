Zinedine Zidane to replace Deschamps as France's next head coach: Social media reacts to report, ‘He will deliver’

Zinedine Zidane is set to become France's next head coach. This marks a monumental development for French football's future. Senior journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the French Football Federation (FFF) has made a firm decision on Zidane.

The legendary French footballer will replace long-serving manager Didier Deschamps, following his departure. This comes after France's heartbreaking 0-2 semi-final exit against Spain.

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Deschamps achieved considerable success during his historic 14-year tenure. This included winning the 2018 World Cup trophy with France. He'll officially step down once this tournament concludes. Official documents are expected to be signed before the end of July, Romano said.

“Zinedine Zidane will be France’s next head coach, never in doubt since November as a clear decision was made. Zidane has already sorted his staff and the documents will be formally signed this month,” Romano wrote on social media.

“He’ll lead France into Nations League, Euro 2028 and World Cup 2030,” he added.

This marks a long-awaited dugout return for Zidane himself. He hasn't managed since leaving Real Madrid back in 2021. He reportedly rejected numerous offers from elite European clubs, meanwhile. He held out specifically for this dream national team role.

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If he remains the coach until the 2030 World Cup, it’ll give him a full 4-year cycle to rebuild France. Zidane has apparently already finalised his backroom coaching staff.

Also Read | Why Luca Zidane is representing Algeria at FIFA World Cup 2026 and not France?

The FFF is currently navigating some administrative hurdles behind the scenes. French authorities introduced a revised €450,000 ( ₹4.95 crore) salary cap. This figure sits well below Zidane's typical market value, according to the Sunday Guardian.

The federation is reportedly coordinating with the Ministry of Sports. They're seeking a legal bypass to secure appropriate compensation, according to the publication. Zidane inherits a talented roster built around Kylian Mbappe.

Social Media Reaction Meanwhile, social media has reacted to the news.

“Never in doubt is right. Zidane has been the obvious next France coach for a decade; the federation just needed the seat to open. The only man alive who can walk into that job with more aura than the job itself,” wrote a user.

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“I believe he will deliver. France are in good hands,” wrote another user.

Also Read | Zidane in line for France head coach role after World Cup 2026? What we know

Another user commented, “France time to bag the UEFA Nations, Euros and World cup in 2030 with Zinedine Zidane.”

“Finally. France wasted years with Deschamps' ball when Zidane was right there waiting. The players will run through walls for him. Nations League, Euros, World Cup. That's a decade of actual football, not just grinding out results. Europe should be nervous. The artist is finally getting the canvas he deserves,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.