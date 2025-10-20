Zoho-branded firecrackers for Diwali? Sridhar Vembu’s festive post goes viral

Diwali took an unexpected and amusing turn for Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu this year, thanks to a photo that set social media ablaze: Zoho-branded firecrackers.

The image, orginally shared by Praval Singh on X, quickly caught the attention of netizens, who flooded the posts with likes, jokes and festive cheer. Singh captioned it, “Not all fireworks are made in Sivakasi. Some are made in Tenkasi. ;) Someone literally made @Zoho branded firecrackers this Diwali!”

The lighthearted post playfully referenced Sivakasi, a city in Tamil Nadu, famously known as the fireworks capital of India, while nodding to Tenkasi, the town where Zoho's first rural office was opened.

Sridhar Vembu himself joined in the fun, reposting the post with a heartfelt Diwali greeting: “Happy Diwali to everyone. 🪔Praval got forwarded this photo.”

Netizen reacts to the post The photo has generated buzz online, with many users sharing jokes and Diwali wishes to the founder and his team.

A user said, “Wait till you find Tesla and SpaceX crackers.”

Another X user said, “If firecracker manufacturers are copying ur brand…your business has arrived. If autowalas are putting ur pictures behind their auto, you have arrived as an actor.”

Another user playfully highlighted Zoho's ‘made in India’ status, commenting, “Instead of mentioning that this is a product made in India, they have mentioned it as Zoho.”

Sridhar Vembu's caution on gold ahead of Diwali Beyond the fireworks, Sridhar Vembu on Saturday joined a growing number of voices, expressing concerns over the stability of global financial markets, saying gold is also flashing a big warning signal.

Speaking of gold investment amid rising prices of the yellow metal, he said, “I don't think of gold as an investment, I think of it as insurance against systemic financial risk. Ultimately finance is all about trust and when debt levels reach this high, trust breaks down.”

His remarks came on Dhanteras, when millions across India traditionally purchase gold and silver to mark the auspicious start of Diwali.