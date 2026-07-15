Zoho's Sridhar Vembu meets 80-year-old Saito-san, gets impressed by leading Japanese car designer's ‘modest workshop’

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently reflected on his meeting with 80-year-old Morihiro Saito-san — leading Japanese car designer. In a social media post, he expressed his admiration for local level engineering skills and emphasized the importance of grassroots innovation for long-term economic growth.

Advertisement

Taking to X Sridhar Vembu wrote, “Last week, I was fortunate to visit the workshop (the Tamil word pattarai பட்டறை is so appropriate) of the leading motor designer in the world Morihiro Saito-san,” as he likened Japanese workshop to Tamil concept of “pattarai”. Inspired by Saito's dedication to designing cutting-edge motors at such an advanced age and impressed by hands-on engineering at local level, he argued that every Indian village needs such localized spaces for experimentation, making, and fixing to build a robust manufacturing base.

The post added, “Saito-san is 80+ and still designing advanced motors, some of the most advanced in the world. His modest looking workshop is right next door to a company that builds out those motors in prototype quantities and he works closely with them to get them built.”

Advertisement

Calling his visit an industrial “pilgrim”, he said, “With as much devotion as I go to the Thoranamalai Murugan Temple at home. When I saw him at work, I was moved to touch his feet.”

Terming Saito-san, the God of motors, he observed that Japan is able to retain its global prominence in so many foundational industries due to its culture and said, "We need to learn from that spirit. We need to revive our "pattarai" culture of building things - every village in India needs such workshops!"

Concluding the post he wrote, "My industrial pilgrimage to Japan has given me new vigor."

Advertisement

What did social media say? A user wrote, “I loved the word “ பட்டறை”, where creativity takes birth.”

Another user remarked, “The greatest asset of Germany and Japan are (were?) these kind of small scale entrepreneurs. They have a word for it in German: Mittelstand. We need that in India. But you know why it is not there!”

A third comment read, “It is nice to know how Japanese entrepreneurs achieve so much with so little. It would be interesting to understand how they keep themselves financially sound despite regular adversities in business.”

Also Read | Full list of carmakers that have assured E20 compatibility

A fourth user stated, "If we can learn to be disciplined and dedicated like the Japanese, we would be at a "véré" level. We have the knowledge and skills."

Advertisement

A fifth user replied, “I used to walk by a small machine shop which supplied a cokpany bigger than itself almost everyday when I was studying in Japan and I was impressed by their demeanor and cheer on their faces although they were doing such a repetitive job day in and day out.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Zoho's Sridhar Vembu meets 80-year-old Saito-san, gets impressed by leading Japanese car designer's ‘modest workshop’