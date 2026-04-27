Zoho's Sridhar Vembu tells Indians in America, ‘Bharat Mata needs your talent’, says respect comes from one source...

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu subtly addressed US President Donald Trump's "hellhole" comment against India, and urged Indians living in America to “come back home” and use their "technology leadership" to lead the youth towards prosperity.

To open his argument, Vembu said an Indian who achieved outstanding success in America must remain grateful in "our Bharatiya way".

In another reference to Trump's remarks, he mentioned the "belief" that Indians "take away" American jobs and "our success in America was unfairly earned".

The Zoho founder went on to link "the respect Indians command world-wide" to "the fortunes of India herself", adding that the "respect in today's world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation's technological prowess".

Vembu's open letter to Indians in America With a salutation to "brothers and sisters from Bharat", Vembu recalled, "Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat."

"You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful - gratitude is our Bharatiya way," he said.

"Yet today, a significant number of Americans, may be not the majority but not too far from it either, believe that Indians "take away" American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned," Vembu said, referring to Trump's focus on an "America First" policy that intensifies the rhetoric regarding foreign workers and outsourcing.

In his analysis of Indians' future in America, the Zoho founder wrote: "You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the 'hard right' vs 'woke left' battle. You are mere bystanders to that conflict."

He, however, emphasised that there is one thing that is true now and will be true in the future: "the respect Indians command world-wide will substantially depend on the fortunes of India herself. If India remains poor, the woke left will give us moral lectures with pity and the hard right, different moral lectures with scorn ("hellhole"), and we must not confuse either with respect."

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"Respect in today's world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation's technological prowess. India produces sufficient brain power to achieve that prowess, but alas, we exported so much of that talent, particularly to America. As we develop that prowess in India, our civilisational strength will assert itself," he added.