Zoho's Sridhar Vembu tells Indians in America, ‘Bharat Mata needs your talent’, says respect comes from one source...

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu subtly addressed US President Donald Trump's "hellhole" comment against India, and urged Indians living in America to “come back home” and use their "technology leadership" to lead the youth towards prosperity.

To open his argument, Vembu said an Indian who achieved outstanding success in America must remain grateful in "our Bharatiya way".

In another reference to Trump's remarks, he mentioned the "belief" that Indians "take away" American jobs and "our success in America was unfairly earned".

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The Zoho founder went on to link "the respect Indians command world-wide" to "the fortunes of India herself", adding that the "respect in today's world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation's technological prowess".

Vembu's open letter to Indians in America With a salutation to "brothers and sisters from Bharat", Vembu recalled, "Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat."

"You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful - gratitude is our Bharatiya way," he said.

"Yet today, a significant number of Americans, may be not the majority but not too far from it either, believe that Indians "take away" American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned," Vembu said, referring to Trump's focus on an "America First" policy that intensifies the rhetoric regarding foreign workers and outsourcing.

In his analysis of Indians' future in America, the Zoho founder wrote: "You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the 'hard right' vs 'woke left' battle. You are mere bystanders to that conflict."

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He, however, emphasised that there is one thing that is true now and will be true in the future: "the respect Indians command world-wide will substantially depend on the fortunes of India herself. If India remains poor, the woke left will give us moral lectures with pity and the hard right, different moral lectures with scorn ("hellhole"), and we must not confuse either with respect."

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"Respect in today's world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation's technological prowess. India produces sufficient brain power to achieve that prowess, but alas, we exported so much of that talent, particularly to America. As we develop that prowess in India, our civilisational strength will assert itself," he added.

Urging the Indians in the US to come back, Vembu appealed to them, "As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let's do it with a missionary zeal."

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in