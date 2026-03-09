Zohran Mamdani celebrates Iftar at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow — and their connection goes back decades

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani marked Iftar this week at Bungalow, the Manhattan restaurant run by celebrated Indian chef Vikas Khanna — a visit that carried unusual personal significance for both men.

Zohran Mamdani celebrates Iftar at Vikas Khanna's restaurant Bungalow Khanna took to Instagram to share details of the evening, revealing that the two first crossed paths more than two decades ago, when Mamdani was a child of eight accompanying his mother, the filmmaker Mira Nair, to a restaurant in Tribeca where Khanna had just found his footing after a difficult period in his life.

"I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name — it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair. One day, Mira walked in with her very young 8-year-old son, Zohran (sic)," Khanna wrote.

The mayor, who was elected to lead the city earlier this year, broke his fast in the traditional manner — first with a date, before sitting down to a full Iftar meal prepared by the chef personally.

For the occasion, Bungalow had set up what Khanna described as a "Table of Grace" — a dedicated space holding items of faith and cultural significance, including Islamic prayer beads, henna cones, Muslim prayer caps, ittar bottles and surma containers, arranged alongside the restaurant's customary fresh flowers, candles and incense.

Khanna spoke warmly of Nair's role in his early years in New York, describing her as "one of the most supportive humans" he encountered when he arrived in the city, and noting that he has catered several of her events over the years.

The reunion clearly moved him. "And today, 25+ years later, I had the honour of cooking for that same young boy — now a global leader shaping the future of New York City. Life truly comes full circle (sic)," he wrote.

He addressed the mayor directly in his closing words. "Thank you, Zohran Mamdani, for celebrating Iftar with us today. Cooking for you was deeply personal 25 years ago — and it feels even more meaningful today (sic)," he said.