Zohran Mamdani’s win proves elections can be won without billionaire money, Dhruv Rathee posts

Zohran Mamdani would be New York's first Muslim and African-born voter. Popular Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee hailed the newly-elected New York mayor's win, noting that his victory 'has showed that it possible to win elections on issues of education, healthcare, without being funded by billionaires."

“I don’t care about Zohran Mamdani’s identity or religion. What matters to me is that he stands against crony capitalism and that he will fight climate change, improve public transport, education and healthcare. All that matters for a better world. And he has showed that it possible to win elections on these issues without being funded by billionaires. That’s why his victory is truly an inspiration for people all across the planet,” Dhruv Rathee posted on X.

How many votes did Zohran Mamdani win? Zohran Mamdani clinched victory in the New York mayoral elections on Tuesday, 4 November evening by securing over 50% of the votes.

His victory was accompanied by a string of Democratic successes elsewhere. Democrats secured the mayoral wins in Virginia and New Jersey, the only states with elections for new leaders this year.

Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill was elected as the governor of New Jersey, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state representative.

What all has Mamdani promised? From free childcare for New Yorkers to rent freezing and affordable housing, Zohran Mamdani made an array of promises ahead of the New York mayoral elections.

The newly elected mayor had said he plans to freeze the rent for all rent-stabilised tenants (about 1 million who live in housing where the annual rent increases are limited). He also plans to triple affordable housing in the city by constructing 200,000 new units over the next 10 years.

Not just the Indian YouTuber, Mamdani also received congratulatory messages from Indian leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Prashant Bhushan Jonas.

Indian political leaders congratulates Mamdani Shashi Tharoor shared an X post which mentioned Mamdani quoting India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech, saying, "Wonderfully apt! Warmest congratulations to my old friend.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar congratulated Mamdani in an Instagram story, which was further shared by the latter's mother, Shabana Azmi.

Zohran Mamdani net worth, family Zohran Mamdani's net worth is far less than what Andrew Cuomo, his opponent in the New York mayor election, is worth, which Forbes pegged at $10 million, in June.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York City at age 7. He’s the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.