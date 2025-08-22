Zomato accused of firing staff without notice in viral LinkedIn post

A Zomato employee has alleged that the company is engaging in “unethical removals” of staff, claiming that employees are being terminated without due process or consideration of personal circumstances.

Shashank Shukla, who joined Zomato in February this year, shared the allegations in a LinkedIn post. “This is to bring into your notice that Zomato is ongoing with unethical behaviour against employees of the organisation. I am a part of the organisation and would like to confirm that unethical removals of employees are going on here without even consent of employees,” he wrote.

In the post, Shukla further stated that employees’ family or personal situations were not taken into account before termination. “No matter what the situation is within your family, no one will understand and they will take action against you. They will fire you out and there is no action taken against upper management regarding their unethical behaviour,” he added.

He also mentioned that he had escalated his concerns internally over email before making them public on LinkedIn.

Mint reached out to Zomato for a comment on the matter. The company declined to respond.

Internet reacts A user wrote, “Go dude, hunt for more jobs ! These posts aren't going to help you out! Best of Luck !!”

Another user wrote, “Sorry to hear about your situation Shashank Shukla — it’s truly unfortunate when personal challenges collide with professional realities. But this is also a wake-up call for all of us: the corporate world, more often than not, operates with its own priorities. Bosses /companies rarely pause to consider what’s happening in our homes or what boils in our kitchens. It just needs to deliver food to its customers. It may feel unfair, but it’s the reality we need to acknowledge.”

“Company will work on their ethics which becomes unethical because that ethics is office politics on that basis employee are crushed .whether employee die or make survival by their own. They don't worry more. Fact is that work until the time says you too goodbye to shit people,” the third user commented.