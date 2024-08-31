A Zomato delivery agent is winning hearts after being spotted wading through inundated roads in Gujarat. A flood-like situation prevailed across large swathes of the western state on Saturday as cyclone Asna crossed the Arabian Sea.

Visuals shared online showed the man — dressed in the familiar red Zomato uniform — making his way carefully through nearly waist-deep water with the food packet in his hand. The company has since reached out to identify the delivery personnel and ensure that they ‘got the recognition they deserve’.

“Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner’s extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero. To help us recognize and celebrate their efforts, could you please share the order ID or details about the area and timing of the delivery? This will ensure our superhero delivery partner gets the recognition they deserve,” a company spokesperson wrote back in response.

Social media users have since showered praise on the Zomato employee for his ‘extraordinary effort’ to deliver orders. Many tagged the company and CEO Deepinder Goyal to demand an ‘immediate’ award for the individual.

“Zomato give this guy an award for providing delivery in extreme weather conditions!” urged several users.

Some however lambasted Zomato for permitting deliveries despite the harsh weather and flood situation in Gujarat.

“This is individual effort. Zomato should not take any credit considering its history of behavior with partners,” opined an X user.

“This is inhuman and dangerous to deliver. While he is risking his life for a ₹500 order. He won't have done that if he had a minimum wages. Please instruct riders not to deliver in such conditions,” added another.

A flood-like situation took over Gujarat on Saturday with officials now rushing to provide relief and ensure the safety of people. India Meteorological Department scientist Ramashray Yadav said that Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are expected to get light to moderate rains today.

"There has been very heavy rain in Jamnagar for the last 3-4 days, due to the overflow of various dams, there was a flood situation in different parts of the cities and villages. There has also been waterlogging in different areas. The situation was tense," the Jamnagar collector said.