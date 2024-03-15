Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal became the proud owner of India's first Aston Martin DB12 sportscar worth ₹4.59 crore. The stunning beast on wheels was launched in India in September 2023, News18 reported.

The pictures of Deepinder Goyal's brand-new car were shared on the official Instagram handle named ‘Automobili Ardent India’.

“The very first Aston Martin DB12 in the country! Delivered via Aston Martin New Delhi, this stunner comes painted in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green. What a stunner this is under the sun," the caption read.

The post shows that the Zomato CEO chose Satin Aston Martin Racing Green, which gives the car a very upscale and streamlined look. The massive 21-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish complement this subdued-looking green color.

Aston Martin's DB12 supercar is the replacement for the already well-liked DB11 GT. The new DB12 has a much sharper exterior and a new massive front grille; the company claims that it is eighty percent brand new.

The engine powering the Aston Martin DB12 is sourced from Mercedes-Benz. Its potent 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces about 800 Nm of torque and 680 bhp. It is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the report said.

With its entirely new interior from the DB11, the new DB12's interior is its main selling point. With a dual-tone leather interior, it receives a completely new, elegant, and modern layout.

An additional notable feature of the beast on wheels is its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There are also multiple physical buttons on the redesigned center console of the car. What makes the car unique is the addition of a digital instrument gauge cluster.

Earlier, former BharatPe CEO and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover referred to the Zomato CEO's love of four-wheelers by stating that he would treat himself to a sportscar whenever his business ventures received funding.

