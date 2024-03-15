Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes proud owner of India's first Aston Martin DB12 sportscar
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal acquired India's first Aston Martin DB12 in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green, featuring a sharp exterior, Mercedes-Benz sourced engine, and a dual-tone leather interior with modern layout and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal became the proud owner of India's first Aston Martin DB12 sportscar worth ₹4.59 crore. The stunning beast on wheels was launched in India in September 2023, News18 reported.
