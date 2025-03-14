Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrates Holi 2025 with delivery partners, distributes ‘Gujiya’ — See pics

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrates Holi with his delivery partners on March 14. Goyal along with his wife distributed Indian traditional sweets and greeted the delivery partners with festive colours.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published14 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Holi 2025: Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal distributing Gujiyas amongst the delivery executives on Friday, March 14. (Instagram)

Online food delivery platform Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal, in a post on the social media platform Instagram on March 14, was seen celebrating Holi 2025 by sharing sweets with the delivery executives. 

Deepinder Goyal, along with his wife Gia Goyal, was seen sharing boxes of the Indian sweet “Gujiya,” a dessert made of pastry, milk solids, and dry fruits. It is usually eaten during the festival of colours, Holi.

“Ordered gujiya from Zomato and celebrated Holi with our biggest family - our delivery partners. Thank you Aditya for hosting us at your Blinkit store,” said Goyal in his post on Instagram on Friday.

Goyal also thanked a Blinkit store owner named Aditya for hosting him and his wife to carry out the surprise for the executives. 

Netizens React

People on the social media platform Instagram cheered Deepinder Goyal's move and congratulated him with Holi 2025 wishes, responding to the post.

“Fantabulous gestures!” said Poojaa Suri in response to Goyal's post. Suri was amongst many others who supported Goyal's initiative to take time out and celebrate this Holi with the delivery executives.

There were some people like Navadeep who called Goyal the best founder for taking such initiatives for the people of the company. 

The official Instagram handle of the quick commerce platform and a Zomato subsidiary, Blinkit, responded to Goyal's post stating that the “Gulal” or dry colours which Goyal used were ordered from their site.

“Gulal obviously ordered from yours truly,” said Blinkit responding to Goyal's post.

There were a few people who were happy that Deppinder Goyal posted again after his last post on the platform last year in November 2024.

“You are a big inspiration sir,” said a social media handle named Tail Rales Rescue.

Social media user Mazin Suroor also appreciated Goyal's move and said, “Engaging with their own people - They are absolutely best at…” 

First Published:14 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST
