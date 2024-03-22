Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal married model Grecia Munoz and returned from their honeymoon in February. Munoz described herself as a television host on Instagram. Recently, Goyal faced backlash over green uniforms for the vegetarian delivery service and later rolled back the plan.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has tied the knot with model Grecia Munoz, people familiar with the matter told HT.com.
