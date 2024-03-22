Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal married model Grecia Munoz and returned from their honeymoon in February. Munoz described herself as a television host on Instagram. Recently, Goyal faced backlash over green uniforms for the vegetarian delivery service and later rolled back the plan.

Goyal, founder of the food delivery platform, and the Mexican-born Munoz returned from their honeymoon in February, one of the persons cited above said, asking not to be named.

In January, Munoz had shared photos of her touring famous locations in Delhi.

The marriage to Munoz, winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022 per her Instagram bio, is Goyal’s second.

Gurgaon-based Deepinder Goyal, 41, co-founded restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato (then known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008 after leaving his job at consulting firm Bain & Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goyal and Zomato faced a huge backlash this week over plans for separate green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only food delivery service, called “Pure Veg Mode" and “Pure Veg Fleet".

On Wednesday, Goyal said the company will roll back the plan for a green dress code for its delivery agents and green boxes, and that all delivery agents will continue to sport the current red shirts or t-shirts.

Goyal declined to comment for this article.

Goyal is one of the richest people in India after the blockbuster listing of Zomato some three years ago. Then, he was estimated to be worth $650 million based on his stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

