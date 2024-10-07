Gurugram mall takes action after Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal finds unsuitable conditions as undercover delivery agent

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal went undercover as a delivery partner in Gurugram to understand staff conditions. He faced challenges at Ambience Mall but applauded later improvements after his comments went viral — including a new pickup point for delivery partners.

Published7 Oct 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Zomato: Deepinder Goyal finds unsuitable conditions in Gurugram mall as undercover delivery man; authorities react
Zomato: Deepinder Goyal finds unsuitable conditions in Gurugram mall as undercover delivery man; authorities react(PTI)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal went ‘undercover’ as a delivery partner in Gurugram over the weekend to better understand the working conditions faced by staff. The businessman shared a video compilation of his ‘inhumane’ experience at Ambience Mall — from being forced to climb multiple flights of stairs to ‘sneaking in’ while the guards took a break in order to collect the food. A follow up post on Monday indicated that the mall authorities had taken note of criticism and made several changes to accomodate delivery personnel.

“Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pick up point for all delivery partners. Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action. He’s also agreed to let us deploy some ‘walkers’ inside the mall to quickly shuttle the food from the restaurant to these pickup points to hand over the food to delivery partners,” Goyal wrote on Monday afternoon.

The Zomato CEO and his wife had earlier taken on the role of delivery partners in Gurugram to acquire a first-hand experience of the many challenges faced by employees.

7 Oct 2024
