The problem was compounded by the fact that this delivery mix-up happened during Navratri, when many people avoid eating non-vegetarian food.

Zomato, a popular food delivery platform, made a mistake on April 15 by delivering non-veg momos instead of veg momos to one of its customers during Navratri, causing distress to the customer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The customer, Akash Gupta, a vegetarian, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter) about ordering a combo of vegetarian momos, a veggie burger, and a Pepsi from a Wow! Momo outlet through Zomato. However, he was delivered non-vegetarian items instead.

Also Read | Zomato executive delivers food on horseback amid fuel crisis in Hyderabad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The problem was compounded by the fact that this delivery mix-up happened during the Hindu festival of Navratri, when many people avoided eating non-vegetarian food.

"Hello @Wowmomo4u, @zomatocare @zomato, I'm purely vegetarian and I ordered veg things. But I got all nonveg items from your outlet, and the bad thing is Navratri going on. How you can make this big mistake!" Gupta posted along with a screenshot of his order.

The post quickly went viral, prompting a swift response from both Zomato and Wow! Momo. Zomato acknowledged the “big mix-up" and asked Gupta to share his order details so they could resolve the issue as soon as possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hi Akash, this is one big mix-up. It's very serious and certainly not what we stand for. Mind sharing the order ID via DM so that we can resolve it ASAP," Zomato said in the post.

Wow! Momo also chimed in, extending a sincere apology and requesting that Gupta provide his invoice and contact information so they could reach out to him directly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Dear Akash! We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We would never want something like this to happen. Requesting you to please share your invoice and contact details at crmsupport@wowmomo.com so that we can get in touch with you," the company wrote.

The incident highlights the importance of accuracy and attention to detail in the food delivery industry, especially when catering to customers' specific dietary needs. Both Zomato and Wow! Momo responded promptly to address the situation and make amends with the customer.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!