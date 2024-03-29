A Zomato delivery partner was found crying uncontrollably at Delhi's GTB Nagar road and was also asking people to lend him money. When inquired, the delivery partner explained that Zomato had blocked his account and that his sister will soon be getting married for which he had been saving funds.

Soham Bhattacharya, the individual who asked the delivery partner about his distress, later clicked his picture and shared the incident on X. After the post went viral, Zomato promised to take action on the matter.

‘’This guy's sister's wedding is in few days & Zomato, Zomato Care blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding. Please make it viral if you can,'' wrote Bhattacharya on X.

The post on ‘X’ went viral with over 4.3 million views, Zomato replied to the post and said that they ‘deeply value their delivery partners’. The food-delivery company further promised to look into the matter. “We deeply value our delivery partners, and we understand the impact that actions like blocking an ID can have. Rest assured, we take such matters seriously. We assure you we’ll look into this. Our delivery partners are as important to us as our customers."

After Zomato's response, several users on ‘X’ reached out to Bhattacharya asking details about the delivery partner's issues. May condemned Zomato's bot response on the post. Here's how users on ‘X’ reacted to the post:

‘’That's a bot response bro, higher ups from Zomato has to intervene,'' posted an individual.

‘’This is really a shameless act from Zomato , this unruly behaviour isn't justifiable,'' wrote another user on ‘X’.

‘’why have u blocked his account zomato ..@deepigoyal..pls take a note and if genuine pls help him,'' said a third individual.

