Zomato delivery partner sobs inconsolably, asks people for money after company blocks his account
When inquired, the delivery partner explained that Zomato had blocked his account and that his sister will soon be getting married for which he had been saving funds.
A Zomato delivery partner was found crying uncontrollably at Delhi's GTB Nagar road and was also asking people to lend him money. When inquired, the delivery partner explained that Zomato had blocked his account and that his sister will soon be getting married for which he had been saving funds.