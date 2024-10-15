Zomato faces backlash for giving ‘unexpected answer’ to customer after sending wrong dish; netizens react

  • When Hyderabad-based woman Ananya flagged the discrepancy to Zomato and managed to chat with a customer care representative, Syeda, the representative failed to solve Ananya’s issue. Instead, she was asked to “please have” the incorrect dish delivered to her.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Hyderabad-based woman Ananya ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato, but the restaurant instead sent her chicken 65 through the food delivery platform.
Hyderabad-based woman Ananya ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato, but the restaurant instead sent her chicken 65 through the food delivery platform.(REUTERS)

Ordering food online is the easiest and most convenient way to eat when you're busy with work. However, sometimes, you get the wrong order, and instead of lifting your mood, you get angry.

The same thing happened with a Hyderabad student who received the wrong order from Zomato. When she raised a complaint, she was asked to 'please have it'.

Hyderabad-based woman Ananya ordered chicken manchurian through Zomato, but the restaurant instead sent her chicken 65 through the food delivery platform.

When Ananya flagged the discrepancy to Zomato and managed to chat with a customer care representative, Syeda, the representative failed to solve Ananya’s issue. Instead, she was asked to “please have” the incorrect dish delivered to her.

Many customers have pointed out that it is no longer easy to connect to Zomato customer care representatives since Zomato introduced its AI chatbot, Zia, to deal with customer complaints.

Ananya shared a screenshot of her conversation with a Zomato representative on X and wrote, “I ordered chicken manchuria, not chicken 65. 'After a gap of five minutes, the customer care executive replied: 'We request you to please have it… we are sure you will love it.'”

The Hyderabad student wrote while sharing a screenshot of the exchange on X, “Average Zomato experience.”

She said that Zomato called her this morning and offered her a full refund for the incorrect delivery. “I was frustrated but that response was so unexpected that I just burst out laughing,” Ananya told HT.com.

“I wasn't expecting much. It's a restaurant I regularly order from, so I know what they send me,” she explained.

Following her tweet, netizens started commenting on the post regarding their own experiences with Zomato.

Here are a few comments:

“Better than asking for photos of missing items,” wrote one person. Another said, “Zomato customer care is a joke. Scammers at best. I’ve switched to Swiggy.”

“I don’t know what’s with Zomato’s customer service team but I either connect with someone who lacks basic problem solving skills or the best customer support agent in the world who makes me feel like I just paid them 100Cr and they’ve to make sure I’m happy. Nothing in between,” a user noted.

“Hey Deepinder Goyal, improve your customer care responses, instead of just blindly running after profitability to keep shareholders happy,” X user Ishan wrote, tagging the CEO of Zomato.

Zomato replied to the post with its standardised response, writing: “Hi Ananya, we’re truly sorry for the trouble you have faced. This is not the kind of experience we ever wanted for you. Shoot us a DM with your registered phone number/ order ID, and we'll get things sorted at the earliest.”

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Zomato faces backlash for giving 'unexpected answer' to customer after sending wrong dish; netizens react

      Popular in News

