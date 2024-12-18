Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Zomato faces backlash for overpriced water bottles at concert; netizens say, ‘Looting the public’

Zomato faces backlash for overpriced water bottles at concert; netizens say, ‘Looting the public’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A social media uproar followed Pallab De's accusation against Zomato for inflating water bottle prices at a concert. Users criticised the unethical pricing, suggesting legal action.

Zomato faces backlash for overpriced water bottles at concert; netizens say, ‘Looting the public’

A social media storm has erupted after Hyderabad-based techie Pallab De accused Zomato of inflating the price of water bottles at a concert venue. He shared photos of water counters and an online receipt showing he paid 200 for two bottles, which are otherwise priced at 10 each. The post quickly went viral, triggering outrage among users.

“How is Zomato allowed to sell Rs. 10 water bottles for Rs. 100 at concert venues where no one is allowed to bring their own bottles?" wrote Pallab De.

Zomato responded by apologising, clarifying that they were only the ticketing partner for the event and not the organisers. They assured users that the feedback would help them improve future events.

“Hi Pallab, we’re sorry for your experience. While we weren’t the event organizers but the ticketing partner, we’ve noted your feedback and will ensure it helps us improve our own events moving forward," Zomato replied.

However, the explanation seems to have failed to calm angry social media users, who shared their frustration online.

One user sarcastically commented, “Because Zomato only serves water to the poor," hinting at the unreasonable pricing. Another user criticised the practice as unethical, stating, “Ganda hai par dhanda hai yeh (It’s dirty but it’s business)".

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed outrage over such practices, saying, “Had hai matlab sirf public ko lootna hain" (This is just about looting the public). One user called it “outright theft" and urged everyone to raise their voices against such exploitation.

One social media user took a humorous dig, asking, “Jate kyu ho aise bhikmange concerts me (Why do you even go to such beggarly concerts?)."

Public frustration

Echoing public frustration, one user compared such events to “Squid Games", highlighting that attendees are not allowed outside items and are forced to pay inflated prices inside.

One user wittily remarked, “When you’re thirsty, your wallet gets drained!" while another criticised organisers for printing inflated MRPs on bottles to bypass regulations.

Some users suggested taking legal action. “Go to consumer court. Sue them," wrote one user.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
