Zomato on train: Bengaluru techie take ‘revenge’ from food delivery app; netizens react

Bengaluru techie Sunny Gupta tried Zomato's 'On Train' feature during his Mumbai-Pune trip. Despite his train's delay, he humorously claimed revenge for prior late orders. He expressed gratitude to the delivery person but noted a missing spoon and intended to address it with Zomato.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published28 Nov 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Zomato allows its users to book their meal for train journey 4 days in advance
Zomato allows its users to book their meal for train journey 4 days in advance(X)

In an unlikely ‘revenge’ from the food delivery app, a Bengaluru techie decided to give a shot to Zomato's ‘On Train’ feature during his journey from Mumbai to Pune.

As if almost fated, the techie named Sunny Gupta just “happened to” have opened the Zomato app during his journey. Intrigued by the prompt asking for his PNR number, Sunny decided to see for himself how the feature worked.

“So, I’m travelling to Pune after a while. By train from Mumbai! Happened to open @zomato and saw this prompt to enter my PNR! Decided to skip ordering from the attendant and give Zomato on Train a chance,” Sunny wrote in a thread on X.

For his meal, Sunny decided to order the Triple Shezwan Rice, and choose to get it delivered at the upcoming station – Panvel.

He noted that Zomato allows its users to book their meal for train journey 4 days in advance. Moreover, users can cancel their order any time before the preparation begins.

The revenge

Since Sunny Gupta's train was running late and Zomato's delivery partner was already at the railway station waiting for him, the techie jokingly said it was a revenge for all the late deliveries he ever got.

“The train is running delayed and Zomato says my food is prepped and waiting at the station. Previous station was Thane, next up Panvel! This is probably the first time I am taking revenge on zomato. Food delivery guy is waiting for me and I’m running late,” he wrote.

‘Thank you for your patience’

Thanking Zomato and the ‘polite’ delivery person for his patience during th time of delivery, Sunny wrote: “This is not the experience I wished you to have. I would like to thank you for your patience. As a token of appreciation, I will pay Rs. 50 tip extra on my next order.”

Although Sunny enjoyed the Zomato experience on train thoroughly, he highlighted that the restaurant was instructed to add a spoon with the meal since “customer is on train”, and yet, no spoon was sent.

“Will raise it with Zomato to ensure the hotel gets to know about the issue. Food is sufficient though,” he added.

Read post here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Zomato replied to Sunny's thread with a thanks for “beautifully capturing the entire train ordering experience” and assured him that they will “convey your feedback” to the restaurant.

“Hey Sunny, thank you for beautifully capturing the entire train ordering experience in your post. We’re truly sorry that you couldn’t fully enjoy your mouth-watering meal at the end. However, please be assured that we will definitely convey your feedback to the restaurant partner to ensure that it doesn't happen in the future. Feel free to reach out if you need any further assistance,” Zomato commented.

“Brilliant extension of their service! Thanks for the step-by-step commentary. I was rooting for you and hoping that you got the food you had ordered. On the train! Logistics ki top (as in cannon),” a social media user said.

“Better than IRCTC serving bad food with good prep,” another added.

 

 

