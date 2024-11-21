Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that the company received over 10,000 applications for the chief of staff role, which requires a ₹ 20 lakh donation. The selected individual will get no salary for the first one year.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who is also the co-founder of the food aggregator, recently shared an update about the number of job applications received for the role of chief of staff in less than 24 hours. A day after sharing the hiring alert, “I am looking for a chief of staff for myself," Deepinder Goyal in his post on November 21 said that the deadline for applications is 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between - 1. Those who have all the money 2. Those who have some of the money 3. Those who say they don’t have the money 4. Those who really don’t have the money," Zomato CEO wrote, acknowledging that the company has already received more than 10,000 job applications.

On Wednesday, Deepinder Goyal shared the job description that said the chief of staff would have to pay Zomato ₹20 lakh in the form of donation to its charitable initiative Feeding India and the appointed individual will have to work for a year with no salary. At the same time, the organisation would donate ₹50 lakh, which is equivalent to the chief of staff's salary, to the charity of the employee's choice. Thus, the selected individual will receive a remuneration of over ₹50 lakh from the second year onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling the selection process a marketing gimmick, social media users were in a frenzy after this post that promised future updates. After the post went viral, noted industrialist Harsh Goenka said, “ ₹20 lakh fee excludes talented but underprivileged candidates." According to him, this “unconventional" job offer would eliminate candidates who lack money power but have good potential. He added, "Asking to pay for a job feels exploitative, even if positioned as 'learning'. Lack of clarity on year 2 salary, innovative idea- yes I like it (good PR value too) yet it raises ethical concerns."

Raising questions over this move, a user commented, “Donations get tax exemptions, but employment payments don’t. Zomato, as a publicly traded company, such moves risk legal trouble and reputational damage." Another user dropped a sarcastic statement, “Update 3 be like: Congratulations to all the lucky draw participants. Here’s a 50% off coupon up to INR 50 on your next order with us."