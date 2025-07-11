Zomato sends special birthday hamper to YouTuber Gaurav Taneja after missing cake delivery due to Gurugram rains

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, was left without a cake on his birthday because of the Gurugram rains. However, to make up for the cancelled cake delivery, online food delivery platform Zomato sent the YouTuber a special birthday hamper.

In a post on X, Taneja shared that yesterday, July 10, the delivery of his cake was cancelled because of heavy rains in the area, but what followed the next day was a sweet surprise.

“My Birthday Cake got cancelled by Zomato yesterday (heavy rains). So today they sent this!!” the YouTuber wrote, alongside a picture of Zomato's gift hamper for him and a heartfelt note saying sorry.

Zomato sent the Flying Beast a specially curated ‘Chai hamper,’ celebrating his love for tea, along with a bouquet of balloons. “We know you're a certified chai lover -- so here's a chai hamper brewed with care, just for you,” Zomato said.

Here's what Zomato's note said: In the note, Zomato apologised for having to cancel YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's cake order, and said, “We truly messed up – and we're really sorry.”

“You’ve always shown us so much love. So today, on your special day (and ours too), we wanted to send some back in your style,” it added.

Despite the ‘chai hamper’ being just for the YouTuber, Zomato ensured that his birthday surprise wasn't limited to him alone.

The company acknowledged Taneja's recent milestone, gifting his parents a new home, and said, “And because you just gave your parents a new home (what a moment), we couldn't leave out Mumma, Papa, Dadu, and Dadi -- so there's a little surprise in there for them too.”

They also sent love to his wife and daughter: “Sending all our love to Rashi and Pihu as well.”

However, since Zomato was also celebrating its own birthday, the note said that the hamper included a flask as a “return gift.”

The note ended with a promise: “Flask toh return gift hai, next time cheesecake bhi time pe hoga. Pakka. Pinky promise (The flask is a return gift. Next time, you will receive a cheesecake on time for sure).”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users pointed out that Zomato only sent Gaurav Taneja a hamper after missing his birthday cake delivery, suggesting the gesture was made because he's a celebrity.

Netizens remarked that if it had been a regular customer, Zomato would have likely offered nothing more than a ₹75 coupon at best as an apology.

“Because you are a celebrity...” a netizen said.

Another added: “General public would have gotten ₹75 coupon on an order of ₹1500 (non-refundable).”

“Hmaara cancel hota toh refund bhi nhi aata,” quipped a user.